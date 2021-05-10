Landing to Present at Upcoming Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing, Inc., the company revolutionizing living by reinventing the model of renting, today announced that Landing will present and meet with investors at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference.



Bill Smith, Landing's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session on Monday, May 17th, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. PT and the Company will also meet with investors during the day.

About Landing

Landing is reinventing apartment rentals through a membership program that gives members access to flexible leases in over 200 cities in our growing network. Our streamlined platform provides access to tens of thousands of furnished and unfurnished apartments across the U.S., and our member benefits allow more flexibility with fewer compromises. Members can book an apartment in minutes entirely through our app and be ready to move to a new place in a matter of days without paying any deposits. Our goal is to help people explore more, live on their terms, and make sure they feel at home wherever they go. For additional information, visit www.hellolanding.com.

Contact

Investors: IR@hellolanding.com



