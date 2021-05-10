 Skip to main content

Plexus Fireside Chat at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
NEENAH, WI, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will attend the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2021. During the conference, Needham will host a fireside chat with Plexus' management team via webcast at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
When: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link:
https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/plxs/2293741
Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 365 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/plxs/2293741

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


