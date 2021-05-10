 Skip to main content

Amedisys to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
BATON ROUGE, La., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), one of America's leading home health, hospice and personal care companies, today announced that Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Gerard, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time. To access a live webcast of the Amedisys presentation, please log on through our website at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com


