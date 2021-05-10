SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of data-driven spend management solutions, announced today that it was featured on CIO Applications' list of the "Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers" for 2021.

In its sixth annual edition, CIO Applications selected the top 10 procurement solution providers that are set to transform the supply chain management landscape and that can escalate the chances of organizational growth. During these times of change in our global economy, chief procurement officers are facing an increasingly complex landscape and must focus on managing and anticipating risk and embracing the need for greater transparency across the supply chain. The growing awareness of procurement's potential is increasing the pressure to implement digital technologies like AI, data analytics, and automation. These innovative technologies are helping managers automate procurement tasks and increase profitability for their organizations by enhancing market visibility and turning procurement into a more strategic role.

Xeeva was among the 10 companies chosen by CIO Applications because it empowers organizations to take control of their costs, improve compliance, reduce risk, and drive better bottom-line results. Its full spend management suite helps businesses transform procurement processes and reveals insights no other solution can see. Its solutions cleanse, categorize, and enrich indirect spend data to surface savings opportunities by category type and drive actual results across organizations' indirect spend.

"We are so proud to be recognized as one of the ‘Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers' this year, said Nina Vellayan, President & CEO of Xeeva. We've worked very hard to make our solutions user-friendly and help our customers save money. With our AI-integrated platform, we can surface and deliver 10-30% savings in just 6 weeks with no implementation or launch fees and very minimal IT involvement. We continue to work on and to improve our solutions, and receiving this award is strong validation of our vision for procurement technology."

CIO Applications has recognized Xeeva multiple times over the years. In 2017, the spend management software company was included as one of the "Top 25 Procurement Solution Providers" award and was featured again in 2020 as one of the "Top Procurement Solution Providers."

To learn more about how Xeeva utilities cutting-edge technology to reduce a customer's overall operating costs, check out this interview CIO Applications had with Xeeva's VP of Product Management.

To learn more about the "Top 10 Procurement Solution Providers 2021" award, click here.

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology print magazine, published from Fremont, CA that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more info: www.cioapplications.com.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva's unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

