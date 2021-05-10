AppFolio, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate market, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



AppFolio's operating results for the first quarter of 2021 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2021, as well as its more detailed first quarter 2021 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC today. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of May 10, 2021, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2021 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $348 million to $355 million.

Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

Executive Management Transition

AppFolio announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ida Kane, has notified its Board of Directors of her plans to depart the Company. Ms. Kane will remain in her current position until a mutually determined future date. The Company is initiating a search for her successor and all parties are committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

Conference Call Information

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the Company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts, "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC today, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par values)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,744 $ 140,263 Investment securities—current 103,341 28,256 Accounts receivable, net 12,524 10,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,843 20,777 Total current assets 181,452 199,353 Investment securities—noncurrent 11,806 6,770 Property and equipment, net 26,530 26,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,021 30,561 Capitalized software development costs, net 37,554 35,459 Goodwill 56,147 56,147 Intangible assets, net 15,170 16,357 Deferred income taxes—noncurrent 13,401 12,181 Other long-term assets 6,616 6,213 Total assets $ 378,697 $ 389,480 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,262 $ 1,040 Accrued employee expenses—current 20,050 18,888 Accrued expenses 10,231 14,069 Deferred revenue 3,135 2,262 Income tax payable 2,601 9,095 Other current liabilities 4,758 4,451 Total current liabilities 43,037 49,805 Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent 1,172 — Operating lease liabilities 39,598 40,146 Deferred income taxes—noncurrent 9,106 13,609 Total liabilities 92,913 103,560 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 19,321 and 19,148 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 18,902 and 18,729 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 15,551 and 15,659 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 160,650 161,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income 38 56 Treasury stock, at cost, 419 shares of Class A common stock as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (25,756 ) (25,756 ) Retained earnings 150,848 150,369 Total stockholders' equity 285,784 285,920 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 378,697 $ 389,480





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 78,921 $ 72,495 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 33,298 28,961 Sales and marketing 16,179 14,506 Research and product development 14,383 11,212 General and administrative 13,361 8,572 Depreciation and amortization 7,369 6,414 Total costs and operating expenses 84,590 69,665 (Loss) income from operations (5,669 ) 2,830 Other income, net 562 22 Interest income (expense), net 53 (494 ) (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,054 ) 2,358 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (5,533 ) 375 Net income $ 479 $ 1,983 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,409 34,175 Diluted 35,712 35,681





Stock-Based Compensation Expense

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 471 $ 126 Sales and marketing 402 225 Research and product development 857 294 General and administrative 1,046 314 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,776 $ 959





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cash from operating activities Net income $ 479 $ 1,983 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,369 6,414 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 662 1,053 Deferred income taxes (5,723 ) 362 Stock-based compensation 2,776 959 Other (157 ) (38 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,896 ) (1,616 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47 (2,822 ) Other assets (403 ) (148 ) Accounts payable 870 (362 ) Accrued employee expenses—current 728 (5,427 ) Accrued expenses (3,804 ) 726 Deferred revenue 299 693 Income tax payable (6,494 ) — Other current liabilities 310 522 Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent 1,172 — Operating lease liabilities (672 ) 784 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,437 ) 3,083 Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (99,011 ) (649 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 17,899 13,942 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 1,000 7,250 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (938 ) (7,992 ) Capitalization of software development costs (6,140 ) (6,822 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (87,190 ) 5,729 Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 100 97 Tax withholding for net share settlement (3,992 ) (6,458 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (5,977 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 49,437 Principal payments on debt — (749 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (4,194 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,892 ) 32,156 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (95,519 ) 40,968 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 140,699 16,247 End of period $ 45,180 $ 57,215







