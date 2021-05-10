ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM") (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



8th Credit Suisse China A-Shares Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 (China time zone)





16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 (fireside chat presentation scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT)





Goldman Sachs TechNet Virtual Conference Asia Pacific 2021 on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (China time zone)





Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021





Cowen 2021 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021





Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021 (fireside chat presentation scheduled for 9:20 a.m. EDT)



The fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference will be webcast live from the Investors section of ACM's website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of ACM's website.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

