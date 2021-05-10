 Skip to main content

CarLotz Announces Record Revenue and Retail Unit Sales in First Quarter 2021

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
First Quarter Revenue Growth of 123% to $56.6 million, Ahead of Expectations

First Quarter Unit Sales Grew 76% to 2,554, Ahead of Expectations

RICHMOND, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company"), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net revenues increased 123% to $56.6 million from $25.4 million in the same period in 2020

  • Retail unit sales were 2,554 compared to 1,453 in the prior year period, an increase of 76%

  • Net Loss attributable to common shareholders was $(15.0) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021 versus $(1.5) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share in the prior year period

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(16.9) million compared to $(1.4) million in the first quarter of 2020

Michael Bor, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of CarLotz commented: "We are excited to announce that, in advance of much of the growth we are driving this year through new hub development and nationwide expansion, we already are posting a 123% growth in revenue. We sold a record 2,554 retail units during the first quarter, opened three new hubs in Seattle, WA, Merritt Island, FL and Nashville, TN. And, we have announced planned new hub openings in Charlottesville, VA, Bakersfield, CA, Highland Park, IL, and Clearwater, FL in the coming months. We have been very pleased with our new hub performance to date and have signed close to a dozen leases and have several more leases under negotiation for 2021 and 2022 sites."

The following compares our first quarter results to our previously provided first quarter guidance:

  Guidance Results  
New Hub Openings Three Three Met Expectations
Retail Units Sold 1,900 to 2,100  2,554 Exceeded Expectations
Net Revenue $42 to $46 million $56.6 million Exceeded Expectations
Gross Profit $1.6 to $2.0 million $2.0 million Met Expectations
Retail Gross Profit per Unit ("Retail GPU") $1,300 to $1,500 $1,182 Below Expectations

 
SG&A Expenses $17 to $19 million $18.9 million, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense of $42 million Met Expectations
Net Loss $(16) to $(15) million $(15) million Met Expectations

For 2021, the Company confirms its previous guidance, with certain changes noted below, and expects the following:

2021 Guidance
New Hub Openings 14 to 16 hub openings, most of which are expected to open in the back half of the year No change
Retail Units Sold 18,000 to 20,000 with 13,000 to 15,000 in the second half of year No change
Net Revenue $335 to $375 million No change
Gross Profit $30 to $37 million No change
Retail GPU $1,800 to $2,000 No change
SG&A Expenses $103 to $108 million, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense expected to be approximately $52 million Providing separate guidance for SG&A and non-cash stock compensation expense
Adjusted EBITDA* $(79) to $(67) million Providing Adjusted EBITDA guidance instead of Net Loss guidance as a result of the change in the accounting treatment of the Company's warrants
Weighted Average Common Stock Shares Outstanding 111 million Updated from 113.6 million to 111 million
Capital Expenditures $45 to $50 million No change

*A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures for our full year 2021 guidance is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for our first quarter 2021 in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section that follows.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, May 10, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET. Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 1-833-962-1461, or for international callers, 1-929-517-0392. A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on May 17, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay Pin number: 8006869.

The conference call webcast will be available at www.investors.carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz' expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz' filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our geographic expansion plans. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

Media:

CarLotzPR@icrinc.com



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		  
Assets                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 74,362     $ 2,208  
Restricted cash     227       605  
Marketable securities – at fair value     173,644       1,032  
Accounts receivable, net     9,324       4,132  
Inventories     9,311       11,202  
Other current assets     6,655       6,679  
Total Current Assets     273,523       25,858  
Marketable securities – at fair value     44,780        
Property and equipment, net     2,349       1,868  
Capitalized software     2,554        
Lease vehicles, net     58       173  
Other assets     3,337       299  
Total Assets   $ 326,601     $ 28,198  
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)              
Current Liabilities:              
Long-term debt, current   $ 55     $ 6,370  
Floor plan notes payable     4,125       6,039  
Accounts payable     9,423       6,283  
Accrued transaction expenses           6,052  
Accrued expenses     11,150       3,563  
Accrued expenses – related party           5,082  
Other current liabilities     815       256  
Total Current Liabilities     25,568       33,645  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,250       2,999  
Redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation           2,832  
Earnout shares liability     42,438        
Merger warrant liability     26,667        
Other liabilities     1,570       1,959  
Total Liabilities     97,493       41,435  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)            
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock:            
Series A Preferred Stock $0.001 stated value; authorized 3,052,127 shares; after recapitalization there are no preferred shares issued or outstanding at March 31,2021 and December 31, 2020            
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):              
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 113,670,060 and 58,621,042 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020     11       6  
Additional paid-in capital     278,272       20,779  
Accumulated deficit     (49,059 )     (34,037 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (116 )     15  
Treasury stock, $0.001 par value; after recapitalization there are no treasury shares issued or outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020            
Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)     229,108       (13,237 )
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)   $ 326,601     $ 28,198  



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
Revenues:            
Retail vehicle sales   $ 50,383     $ 21,042  
Wholesale vehicle sales     4,568       3,311  
Finance and insurance, net     1,554       892  
Lease income, net     107       145  
Total Revenues     56,612       25,390  
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation)     54,604       22,918  
Gross Profit     2,008       2,472  
Operating Expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative     18,873       3,916  
Stock-based compensation expense     41,963       34  
Depreciation and amortization expense     383       100  
Management fee expense – related party     2       62  
Total Operating Expenses     61,221       4,112  
Loss from Operations     (59,213 )     (1,640 )
Interest Expense     175       149  
Other Income (Expense), net              
Change in fair value of merger warrants liability     12,358        
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation           284  
Change in fair value of earnout provision     31,846        
Other income     162       3  
Total Other Income (Expense), net     44,366       287  
Loss Before Income Tax Expense     (15,022 )     (1,502 )
Income Tax Expense           5  
Net Loss   $ (15,022 )   $ (1,507 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.03 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted     100,817,385       58,621,041  



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
Cash Flow from Operating Activities                
Net loss   $ (15,022 )     (1,507 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities                
Depreciation – property and equipment     105       51  
Amortization and accretion - marketable securities     238        
Depreciation – lease vehicles     15       49  
Loss on marketable securities           13  
Provision for doubtful accounts           6  
Stock-based compensation expense     41,963       34  
Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability     (12,358 )     (13 )
Change in fair value of earnout shares     (31,846 )      
Change in fair value of debt issuance costs and stock warrant           5  
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation           (284 )
Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (5,192 )     1,177  
Inventories     1,991       1,790  
Other current assets     (5,868 )     8  
Other assets     (3,038 )     9  
Accounts payable     3,140       (325 )
Accrued expenses     6,187       (54 )
Accrued expenses – related party     (229 )     (50 )
Other current liabilities     559       67  
Other liabilities     (245 )     150  
Net Cash (Used in)/Provided by Operating Activities     (19,600 )     1,126  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Purchase of property and equipment     (586 )     (10 )
Capitalized website and internal-use software costs     (1,154 )      
Purchase of marketable securities     (217,689 )     (421 )
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities     59       18  
Purchase of lease vehicles           (246 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (219,486 )     (659 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Payments made on long-term debt           (2 )
PIPE Issuance     125,000        
Merger financing     309,999        
Payment made on accrued dividends     (4,853 )      
Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz     (62,693 )      
Transaction costs and advisory fees     (47,579 )      
Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options     (2,465 )      
Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan     (1,749 )      
Payments made on note payable     (3,000 )      
Payments on floor plan notes payable     (11,150 )     (8,847 )
Borrowings on floor plan notes payable     9,236       7,139  
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities     310,746       (1,710 )
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash     71,776       (1,243 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning     2,813       4,102  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending   $ 74,589     $ 2,859  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information                
Cash paid for interest   $ 402     $ 165  
Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:                
Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory   $ 100     $ 199  
Redeemable convertible preferred stock distributions accrued           457  
KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants     (144 )      
KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable     (3,625 )      
Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration     (2,832 )      
Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrues     (1,400 )      



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations, Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per unit metrics)

  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2021     2020     Change     Change  
Revenue:                                
Retail vehicle sales   $ 50,383     $ 21,042     $ 29,341       139 %
Wholesale vehicle sales     4,568       3,311       1,257       38 %
Finance and insurance, net     1,554       892       662       74 %
Lease income, net     107       145       (38 )     (26 )%
Total revenues     56,612       25,390       31,222       123 %
Cost of sales:                            
Retail vehicle cost of sales   $ 48,917     $ 19,555     $ 29,362       150 %
Wholesale vehicle cost of sales     5,687       3,363       2,324       69 %
Total cost of sales   $ 54,604     $ 22,918     $ 31,686       138 %
Gross profit:                            
Retail vehicle gross profit   $ 1,466     $ 1,487     $ (21 )     (1 )%
Wholesale vehicle gross profit     (1,119 )     (52 )     (1,067 )     (2052 )%
Finance and insurance gross profit     1,554       892       662       74 %
Lease income, net     107       145       (38 )     (26 )%
Total gross profit   $ 2,008     $ 2,472     $ (464 )     (19 )%
                                 
Retail gross profit per unit(1):                          
Retail vehicles gross profit   $ 1,466     $ 1,487       (21 )     (1 )%
Finance and insurance gross profit     1,554       892       662       74 %
Total retail vehicles and finance and insurance gross profit     3,020       2,379       641       27 %
                                 
Retail vehicles unit sales     2,554       1,453       (1,101 )     (76 )%
Retail vehicles gross profit per unit   $ 1,182     1,637     (455 )     (28 )%

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.



CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    2021     2020     Change  
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders   $ (15,022 )   $ (1,507 )   $ (13,515 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                        
Interest expense     175       149       26  
Income tax expense           5       (5 )
Depreciation and amortization expense     383       100       283  
EBITDA   $ (14,464 )   $ (1,253 )   $ (13,211 )
Other expense     (162 )     (3 )     (159 )
Stock compensation expense     41,963       34       41,929  
Management fee expense - related party     2       62       (60 )
Change in fair value of warrants liability     (12,358 )           (12,358 )
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation           (284 )     284  
Change in fair value of earnout provision     (31,846 )           (31,846 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (16,865 )   $ (1,444 )   $ (15,421 )


Primary Logo

