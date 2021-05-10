Cindy Grogan and Maggie LeFew of Flexera Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

ITASCA, Ill., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize the value of their technology investments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named both Cindy Grogan, Vice President, Global Alliances and GTM Solutions, and Maggie LeFew, Senior Channel Account Manager, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.



The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Grogan's passion for partners is not new, as she has been in the channel for more than 20 years, 7 of those at Flexera. Additionally, Grogan has been an annual winner of the CRN Women of the Channel list for 12 years in a row. LeFew has been with Flexera for five years and has played a crucial role in building awareness of Flexera's offering and deepened relationships with focus partners in the commercial and public sector.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

"Having two of our Flexerans make the 2021 Women of the Channel list makes us all incredibly proud," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. "We value their dedication to Flexera and recognize their contributions made to our corporate initiatives. They're commitment to quality and excellence is an inspiration for all of us at Flexera – both male and female."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate and multiply the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into their complex hybrid ecosystems, providing the IT insights that fuel better-informed decisions. And we help them transform their IT with tools that allow IT leaders to rightsize across all platforms, reallocate spend, reduce risk and chart the most effective path to the cloud.

Our category-leading technology value optimization solutions are delivered by more than 1,300 passionate team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

