PROLIM expands into Australia and New Zealand

Detroit, Dallas, Bengaluru, Melbourne, New Zealand, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM Global Corporation ("PROLIM") announced today that it has acquired Melbourne, Australia-based Edge PLM ("Edge PLM") Software Pty Ltd.

Founded in March 2004, with over 330 customers, Edge PLM provides customers across Australia and New Zealand with world-class digital design, simulation, test, manufacturing and data management software and service solutions. Edge PLM specializes in the supply, integration, consulting, and training of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for manufacturing and engineering companies. Edge PLM has operations in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, and New Zealand.

"Edge PLM enables customers in developing digital twins, moving towards Industry 4.0 and ensuring there is a digital thread framework which connects data flows and produces a holistic view of data across its product lifecycle. We have earned a reputation as an honest and ethical organization by meeting high standards and PROLIM can continue to offer more solutions in PLM and IoT space," says Barry Bevis, Managing Director & Founder of Edge PLM Software Pty Ltd.

PROLIM Global Corporation is a recognized leader in PLM, Engineering, IoT and IT Services. The acquisition of Edge PLM will immediately enable expansion in Australia and New Zealand markets and provides an increased opportunity to leverage the IT consultants to develop and deploy turn-key IT solutions.

"I am thrilled about the acquisition as we will be able to offer our technology and solutions to Edge PLM customers to enable innovation and digital transformation. The future of the two companies under one brand, PROLIM, is aligned to be a great success. I look forward to expanding our global presence, as we continue to deliver and grow our quality and customer satisfaction." says Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM.

About PROLIM



PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IoT, IT and PLM solutions for 400+ customers in Aerospace, Automotive, Healthcare and Industrial Machinery with global operations in the USA, Canada, Europe, and India. PROLIM helps customers to improve profitability and efficiency by providing PLM, CAD, CAM, IoT Solutions, Advisory, and Engineering consulting services to worldwide businesses of all sizes, including many Fortune 500/1000 companies.

About Edge PLM



Edge PLM is a Melbourne, Australia-based corporation that has over 330 customers across Australia and New Zealand across diverse industries including Aerospace & Defense, Government, Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Mining & Resources. Edge PLM is a dynamic, innovative, and value-driven company that specializes in the supply, integration, consulting, and training of Siemens Digital Industries' Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for manufacturing and engineering companies. The Siemens solutions include Solid Edge 3D CAD, Femap CAE, NX Nastran, SIMCENTER, Teamcenter Rapid Start PDM & NX CAM manufacturing.





PROLIM Global Corporation Email: info@prolim.com Phone: 888-9-PROLIM Edge PLM Software Pty Ltd. Email: info@edgeplm.com.au Phone: 1300 883 653