Burnie Group wins Blue Prism Regional Business Impact Award for Telecommunications in the Americas

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnie Group is thrilled to win the Blue Prism Regional Business Impact Award for Telecommunications in the Americas. This award recognizes Burnie Group's excellence in delivering Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering to transform how its clients operate, compete, and innovate digitally.



"We are honoured to win a Blue Prism Partner Excellence Award," says David Burnie, Principal and Founder of Burnie Group. "We are so proud of our team and the impact we've made on our clients. To win among the strong competitors in the Client Business Impact category is a stand-out achievement."

"We are delighted to be the winner of the Client Business Impact Award," says Hiba Abdou, Head of Technology and Intelligent Automation at Burnie Group. "We are energized to continue to deliver unparalleled business outcomes for our clients, their customers and employees, by helping North America's leading organizations embrace the future of the workforce: human + intelligent automation."

Burnie Group is Blue Prism's first North American partner and a certified capability and delivery provider. It was an early leader in standing up some of the largest automation centres of excellence in North America and transforming its clients' operations across finance, HR, IT, regulatory compliance, and customer care.

About Burnie Group

Burnie Group is a Canadian management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance by applying innovative strategy, process excellence, and world-class technology. Burnie Group specializes in Strategy , Operations , Intelligent Automation , Omnichannel and Contact Centre , and Workforce Management (WFM) . Its programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. Blue Prism has users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Its digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn .

