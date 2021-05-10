EHang Holdings to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EH), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present or host meetings with institutional investors at the following virtual investor conferences.



May 12, 2021, the Inaugural Morgan Stanley eVTOL/UAM Summit with a Fireside Chat.

May 18, 2021, the Needham 16 th Annual Technology & Media Conference.

Annual Technology & Media Conference. May 27, 2021, the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2021.

May 28, 2021, the Morgan Stanley Flagship Virtual China Summit.

June 1, 2021, the Goldman Sachs Asia Spotlight Symposium.

June 22, 2021, the Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum.

Attendance for the above conferences is by invitation only for clients of each bank. Interested investors should contact the banks' respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one/group meetings.

More event information can be found on EHang Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehang.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About EHang

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

