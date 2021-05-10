BeyondSpring to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference on May 13, 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. ("BeyondSpring") (NASDAQ:BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that that CEO Dr. Lan Huang is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:00 am ET and will be available for 1x1 meetings.



Details for the event are as follows:

BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 8:00 am ET Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/hc2021/id36fvk8.cfm

A video replay of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations investor section of the BeyondSpring website following the conference.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring's first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), is a "pipeline in a drug." It is filed for approval in the US and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and has a fully enrolled pivotal study to test an anti-cancer benefit with an overall survival primary endpoint in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology agents that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring's extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation (TPD) drug discovery platform.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring's most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 617-430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Contact:

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-627-8387

darren@lifescicomms.com



