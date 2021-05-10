 Skip to main content

Genenta to present at upcoming scientific congresses

Globe Newswire  
May 10, 2021 1:30am   Comments
MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced it will be presenting at several upcoming scientific congresses in May and June.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, May 11-14, virtual

Title: Changes in the Tumor Microenvironment in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme Treated with IFN-a Immune Cell & Gene Therapy (TEM-GBM_001 Study)
Type: Oral presentation
Time: Friday May 14, 1.30-1.45 PM CET

2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 4-8, virtual

Title: A phase I-IIa study of genetically modified Tie-2 expressing monocytes in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (TEM-GBM Study)
Type: Poster presentation
Day: June 4

European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, June 9-17, virtual

Title: A Phase I-IIA Study of Genetically Modified TIE-2 Expressing Monocytes in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme (TEM-GBM Study)
Type: Oral presentation
Time: Sunday June 13, 7.45-8.30 PM CET

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes – TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and has been designed to reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenge in immuno-oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA, Genenta has raised more than €33.6 million (~$40 million) in three separate rounds of financing.

Investor Relator - LifeSci Advisors: Genenta Media/Investor Contact: GENENTA SCIENCE Srl
Mary-Ann Chang, CFA Stefania Mazzoleni, PhD OSR - DiBit 1 - Via Olgettina, 58 - 20132 Milan (Italy)
+44 7483 28.48.53 +39 339 709.59.31 LaunchLabs - Alexandria Center, 14th Floor
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com stefania.mazzoleni@genenta.com 430 East 29th Street - New York, NY 10016 (USA)


