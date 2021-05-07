Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Entering into Revolving Financing Facility in Conjunction with Proposed CLO Transaction and Completion of Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) ("Mount Logan," "MLC," "our," "we," or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Lakes Senior MLC I LLC ("MLC Subsidiary") has entered into a facility and security agreement (the "Facility Agreement") with a large US-domiciled financial institution, as administrative agent (the "Agent"). Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, the Agent shall arrange for lenders to advance to MLC Subsidiary on a revolving basis up to $60,000,000 (the "Facility"). The proceeds from the Facility, drawn over time, will be used to fund the purchase price of collateral loans to be acquired by MLC Subsidiary from time to time ("Collateral Loans").

Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, MLC Subsidiary is initially entitled to borrow from the lenders, on a revolving basis, up to $50,000,000, provided that the amount available under the Facility can be increased to $60,000,000 in the sole discretion of the Agent. The Facility matures on February 7, 2022, subject to earlier repayment at the option of MLC Subsidiary. The Facility is intended to be temporary in nature and MLC Subsidiary expects to terminate the Facility in Summer 2021 following the contribution of Collateral Loans purchased with the Facility, and pre-existing loans currently held by MLC Subsidiary, to a newly formed special purpose vehicle structured to refinance one of the Collateralized Loan Obligations ("CLOs") managed by Mount Logan Management LLC ("ML Management"), in consideration for cash which shall be used to repay the Facility.

"This short-term facility enables us to ramp a portfolio of loans to scale and assist in extending the life and improving the return profile of the CLO," said Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan. "The facility and related CLO transaction will enable Mount Logan to divest loans from its balance sheet and use the proceeds to pursue further strategic acquisition activity."

In connection with the Facility Agreement, MLC Subsidiary has granted to the Agent, as collateral security for all of the obligations under the Facility, a continuing security interest in, and a lien upon, all of MLC Subsidiary's right, title and interest in, to and under certain property of MLC Subsidiary. ML Management is a guarantor of the Facility and the Facility is non-recourse in nature to the Company.

Mount Logan also announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 223,214 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $2.80 CAD per Share for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by Mount Logan for general corporate and working capital purposes. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, the Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

