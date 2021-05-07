 Skip to main content

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2021

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – April 30, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut (1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights
December 31, 2020 20 057 562 21 592 598 21 590 098
January 31, 2021 20 395 482 21 930 518 21 928 018
February 28, 2021 21 139 668 22 668 705 22 666 205
March 31, 2021 21 619 894 23 149 446 23 146 946
April 30, 2021 21 646 489 23 176 061 23 173 561

(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

