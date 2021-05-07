ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.



The Board also approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes management to buy back up to $3 billion of the Company's common stock over an open-ended period of time. The full authorization represents approximately 13 million shares based on ITW's closing share price on May 6, 2021. The Company's existing share repurchase authorization of $3 billion was announced in August 2018 and has approximately $1.0 billion remaining in that program as of March 31, 2021.

About Illinois Tool Works

