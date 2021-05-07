 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:

GLENVIEW, Ill., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

The Board also approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes management to buy back up to $3 billion of the Company's common stock over an open-ended period of time. The full authorization represents approximately 13 million shares based on ITW's closing share price on May 6, 2021. The Company's existing share repurchase authorization of $3 billion was announced in August 2018 and has approximately $1.0 billion remaining in that program as of March 31, 2021.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works Illinois Tool Works
Tel: 224.661.7481 Tel: 224.661.7433
mediarelations@itw.com investorrelations@itw.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com