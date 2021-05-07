 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Billtrust to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that members of the Company's management team will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on Thursday, May 20th at 1:20 pm ET
  • JP Morgan Tech, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24th at 4:15 pm ET
  • William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1st at 11:40 am ET
  • Cowen 49th Annual TMT Conference on Wednesday, June 2nd at 1:10 pm ET

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable ("AR") is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Investor Contact:
BilltrustIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Simpson
msimpson@billtrust.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com