 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integra LifeSciences to Host Virtual Investor Day on May 20, 2021

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:

PRINCETON, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, will host an Investor Day meeting from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m., U.S. eastern time on May 20, 2021.

The event will be hosted by Peter Arduini, president and chief executive officer, along with members of Integra's executive leadership team.

A live webcast of the presentation and conference materials will be available via the company's website at Investor Relations.

Participants can also preregister for the presentation here. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation with details to join the live event. A replay of the event will be archived on the company's website.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem® UBM, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Michael Beaulieu
(609) 529-4812
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com  

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com