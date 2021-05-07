 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medical Staffing Company in Kentucky Chooses TAB Bank for a $500 Thousand Revolving Credit Facility

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:

OGDEN, Utah, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A medical staffing company in Kentucky has chosen TAB Bank for a $500 thousand revolving credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide the means to fund growth for the company.

The company provides staffing services for all nursing specialties, advanced practice, physicians, therapy, and more.

The company was recently introduced to a new opportunity to take on a large new client and needed additional capital to make it happen.  The new facility from TAB provided the necessary capital to give them the funds needed to bring on the new customer relationship.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Gina Mackenzie is TAB Bank's Vice President and Business Development Officer that brought this new deal to TAB. Gina has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Gina can be reached at 973.580.0497 or at gina.mackenzie@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com