KP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX:KPT) reports the Q1 2021 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.6% interest in KPLP.



KPLP Q1 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased by $64.7 million or 17.3% to $310.4 million in Q1 2021 compared to $375.1 million in Q1 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million in Q1 2021 compared to $51.0 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of 26.5%, and compared to $36.2 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 3.5%.

TAD Sherbrooke start-up was successful in Q1 and is running above the ramp-up curve.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2021.

"Last year, we reported exceptional first quarter results driven by unprecedented consumer demand related to COVID-19. During the first quarter of this year, we observed a reversal of the situation with retailers and consumers de-stocking as supply concerns subsided. The AFH segment continued to face strong headwinds from government restrictions. In these circumstances, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined by 17.3% and 26.5%, respectively," stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

"To counter the exceptional and rapid rise in pulp prices, at the beginning of April we announced a price increase for consumer-branded and private-label products sold in Canada to be effective in early July. We continue to be very pleased with the successful ramp-up of TAD Sherbrooke where one of the first products commercialized is the new SpongeTowels Ultra ProTM premium paper towel.

"At this stage, we anticipate consumer demand to start stabilizing in the second quarter with a return to more normal buying patterns. While U.S. market conditions for the AFH segment are gradually improving, the Canadian AFH market will remain challenging with ongoing restrictions. More favourable market conditions combined with pricing actions should translate into a stronger performance in the second half of 2021," concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook

Considering the continued risk and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 recovery and the impacts it could have on sales volumes, along with significantly higher pulp prices, Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the same range as Q1 2021.

KPLP Q1 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $310.4 million in Q1 2021 compared to $375.1 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $64.7 million or 17.3%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to significant sales volume decreases in both Canada and the U.S. resulting from high COVID-19 buying activity in the year ago quarter across all business segments; the de-stocking of tissue inventories by both retailers and consumers in Q1 2021; and the unfavourable impact of COVID-19 related restrictions on the AFH segment in Q1 2021. Revenue was also unfavourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $263.3 million in Q1 2021 compared to $314.5 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $51.2 million or 16.3%. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to significantly lower sales volumes, the favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs and the higher absorption of overhead costs into inventory in Q1 2021 resulting from increased inventory levels, partially offset by unfavourable pulp costs and higher outsourcing costs. Freight costs decreased due to lower volume, partially offset by higher rates and warehousing costs increased compared to Q1 2020. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 84.8% in Q1 2021 compared to 83.8% in Q1 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $27.8 million in Q1 2021 compared to $29.6 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million or 6.3%. The decrease was primarily due to lower advertising and promotion expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.9% in Q1 2021 compared to 7.9% in Q1 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million in Q1 2021 compared to $51.0 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $13.5 million or 26.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower sales volumes net of overhead absorption, along with the unfavourable impact of higher pulp prices, outsourcing costs, freight rates and warehousing costs, slightly offset by lower SG&A expenses.

Net income was $6.8 million in Q1 2021 compared to $8.4 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $1.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA and higher interest and depreciation expense, partially offset by an increase in other income, and no consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives.

KPLP Q1 2021 Financing Activity

On April 8, 2021, KPLP issued $135 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due April 9, 2029 by way of private placement in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian prospectus and registration exemptions. KPLP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to reduce the outstanding balance under the Senior Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes.

In conjunction with the issuance of the senior unsecured notes on April 8, 2021, capacity under the Senior Credit Facility was reduced from $250 million to $200 million.

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $202.8 million as of March 31, 2021. In addition, $22.4 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPT Q1 2021 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $1.2 million in Q1 2021. Included in net income was $1.0 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's net income, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $1.5 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.6% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19" as a global pandemic. This has resulted in the local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; KPLP's expansion efforts in U.S. premium private label; and KPLP's future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP's future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP's Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the Annual Information Form), except for the risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, which are discussed in greater detail in Risk Factors in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.'s influence over KPLP; KPLP's reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP's inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP's brands; KPLP's sales being less than anticipated; KPLP's failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP's obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP's entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP's dependence on key personnel; KPLP's inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP's loss of key suppliers; KPLP's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP's reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP's cash flow; KPLP's pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP's cost structure and KPLP's ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP's inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related; and risk related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 57,552 128,739 Trade and other receivables 67,016 88,041 Receivables from related parties 31 13 Current portion of advances to partners 2,162 5,647 Inventories 283,680 215,934 Income tax recoverable - 358 Prepaid expenses 12,819 8,315 423,260 447,047 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,204,197 1,194,191 Right-of-use assets 104,556 107,633 Other long-term assets 198 10 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 29,946 26,205 Deferred income taxes 24,442 24,217 Total assets 1,938,620 1,951,324 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 243,445 332,072 Payables to related parties 5,016 9,097 Income tax payable 726 554 Distributions payable 12,010 11,919 Current portion of provisions 4,483 4,913 Current portion of long-term debt 9,939 9,495 Current portion of lease liabilities 24,953 25,341 300,572 393,391 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 842,822 743,978 Lease liabilities 102,519 105,634 Provisions 10,524 9,549 Other long-term liabilities - 575 Pensions 64,988 161,333 Post-retirement benefits 57,522 63,038 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,378,947 1,477,498 Current portion of Partnership units liability 14,976 31,244 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 156,341 154,180 Total Partnership units liability 171,317 185,424 Total liabilities 1,550,264 1,662,922 Equity Partnership units 445,010 439,571 Deficit (126,543 ) (224,503 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 69,889 73,334 Total equity 388,356 288,402 Total equity and liabilities 1,938,620 1,951,324





Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 $ $ Revenue 310,379 375,146 Expenses Cost of sales 263,331 314,513 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,765 29,634 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 1 1 Restructuring costs, net 56 738 Operating income 19,226 30,260 Interest expense 12,922 10,580 Other (income) expense (316 ) 11,421 Income before income taxes 6,620 8,259 Income taxes (139 ) (129 ) Net income for the period 6,759 8,388 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions 97,447 66,377 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 5,769 6,508 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Cumulative translation adjustment (3,445 ) 26,707 Total other comprehensive income for the period 99,771 99,592 Comprehensive income for the period 106,530 107,980





Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 6,759 8,388 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 17,456 16,445 Amortization 710 374 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 3,428 2,520 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,744 ) 9,261 Change in fair value of derivatives - (360 ) Interest expense 12,922 10,580 Pension and post-retirement benefits 4,002 3,780 Provisions 652 1,755 Income taxes (139 ) (129 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets 1 1 Total items not affecting cash 35,288 44,227 Net change in non-cash working capital (122,455 ) (21,505 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,809 ) (4,085 ) Provisions paid (185 ) (208 ) Income tax payments (91 ) - Net cash from (used in) operating activities (84,493 ) 26,817 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,845 ) (4,046 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (50,479 ) (64,693 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (608 ) (2,150 ) Purchases of software (738 ) (1,045 ) Proceeds on sale of shares - 992 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 2 - Net cash used in investing activities (54,668 ) (70,942 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 104,640 105,573 Repayment of long-term debt (1,642 ) (1,267 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (324 ) (5 ) Payment of lease liabilities (6,637 ) (4,491 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (7,006 ) (1,920 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (20,535 ) (6,497 ) Net cash from financing activities 68,496 91,393 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (522 ) 4,230 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (71,187 ) 51,498 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 128,739 93,141 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 57,552 144,639





Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 271,367 313,289 AFH 39,012 61,857 Total segment revenue 310,379 375,146 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 44,051 54,349 AFH (4,782 ) (1,021 ) Corporate and other costs (1,804 ) (2,377 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 37,465 50,951 Reconciliation to Net Income: Depreciation and amortization 18,166 16,819 Interest expense 12,922 10,580 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 3,428 2,520 Change in fair value of derivatives - (360 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets 1 1 Restructuring costs, net 56 738 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,744 ) 9,261 Corporate development related costs 16 - Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives - 3,133 Income before income taxes 6,620 8,259 Income taxes (139 ) (129 ) Net income 6,759 8,388 Geographic Revenue Canada 194,603 230,095 US 115,776 145,051 Total revenue 310,379 375,146





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,761 1,755 Receivable from Partnership 24 21 1,785 1,776 Non-current assets Investment in associate 79,770 69,537 Total Assets 81,555 71,313 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,761 1,755 Current portion of advances from Partnership 326 874 Income tax payable 315 1,722 2,402 4,351 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 1,060 634 Total liabilities 3,462 4,985 Equity Common shares 20,708 20,355 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (99,950 ) (111,907 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,516 13,061 Total equity 78,093 66,328 Total liabilities and equity 81,555 71,313





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 $ $ Equity loss (345 ) (125 ) Dilution gain 80 220 Income (loss) before income taxes (265 ) 95 Income taxes (1,473 ) (1,606 ) Net income for the period 1,208 1,701 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions 11,995 8,692 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 516 597 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Cumulative translation adjustment (545 ) 4,081 Total other comprehensive income for the period 11,966 13,370 Comprehensive income for the period 13,174 15,071 Basic earnings per share 0.12 0.18 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,779,571 9,655,383





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 1,208 1,701 Items not affecting cash Equity loss 345 125 Dilution gain (80 ) (220 ) Income taxes (1,473 ) (1,606 ) Total items not affecting cash (1,208 ) (1,701 ) Net change in non-cash working capital (3 ) 93 Tax payments (2,061 ) (874 ) Tax Distribution received 1,738 781 Advances received 326 - Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - Cash flows from investing activites Partnership unit distributions received 1,403 1,393 Net cash from investing activities 1,403 1,393 Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (1,403 ) (1,393 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,403 ) (1,393 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - -



