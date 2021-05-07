KP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX:KPT) reports the Q1 2021 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.6% interest in KPLP.
KPLP Q1 2021 Business and Financial Highlights
- Revenue decreased by $64.7 million or 17.3% to $310.4 million in Q1 2021 compared to $375.1 million in Q1 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million in Q1 2021 compared to $51.0 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of 26.5%, and compared to $36.2 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 3.5%.
- TAD Sherbrooke start-up was successful in Q1 and is running above the ramp-up curve.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2021.
"Last year, we reported exceptional first quarter results driven by unprecedented consumer demand related to COVID-19. During the first quarter of this year, we observed a reversal of the situation with retailers and consumers de-stocking as supply concerns subsided. The AFH segment continued to face strong headwinds from government restrictions. In these circumstances, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined by 17.3% and 26.5%, respectively," stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.
"To counter the exceptional and rapid rise in pulp prices, at the beginning of April we announced a price increase for consumer-branded and private-label products sold in Canada to be effective in early July. We continue to be very pleased with the successful ramp-up of TAD Sherbrooke where one of the first products commercialized is the new SpongeTowels Ultra ProTM premium paper towel.
"At this stage, we anticipate consumer demand to start stabilizing in the second quarter with a return to more normal buying patterns. While U.S. market conditions for the AFH segment are gradually improving, the Canadian AFH market will remain challenging with ongoing restrictions. More favourable market conditions combined with pricing actions should translate into a stronger performance in the second half of 2021," concluded Mr. Bianco.
Outlook
Considering the continued risk and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 recovery and the impacts it could have on sales volumes, along with significantly higher pulp prices, Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the same range as Q1 2021.
KPLP Q1 2021 Financial Results
Revenue was $310.4 million in Q1 2021 compared to $375.1 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $64.7 million or 17.3%. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to significant sales volume decreases in both Canada and the U.S. resulting from high COVID-19 buying activity in the year ago quarter across all business segments; the de-stocking of tissue inventories by both retailers and consumers in Q1 2021; and the unfavourable impact of COVID-19 related restrictions on the AFH segment in Q1 2021. Revenue was also unfavourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.
Cost of sales was $263.3 million in Q1 2021 compared to $314.5 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $51.2 million or 16.3%. Manufacturing costs decreased primarily due to significantly lower sales volumes, the favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs and the higher absorption of overhead costs into inventory in Q1 2021 resulting from increased inventory levels, partially offset by unfavourable pulp costs and higher outsourcing costs. Freight costs decreased due to lower volume, partially offset by higher rates and warehousing costs increased compared to Q1 2020. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 84.8% in Q1 2021 compared to 83.8% in Q1 2020.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $27.8 million in Q1 2021 compared to $29.6 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million or 6.3%. The decrease was primarily due to lower advertising and promotion expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.9% in Q1 2021 compared to 7.9% in Q1 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million in Q1 2021 compared to $51.0 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $13.5 million or 26.5%. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of lower sales volumes net of overhead absorption, along with the unfavourable impact of higher pulp prices, outsourcing costs, freight rates and warehousing costs, slightly offset by lower SG&A expenses.
Net income was $6.8 million in Q1 2021 compared to $8.4 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $1.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA and higher interest and depreciation expense, partially offset by an increase in other income, and no consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives.
KPLP Q1 2021 Financing Activity
On April 8, 2021, KPLP issued $135 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due April 9, 2029 by way of private placement in Canada in accordance with applicable Canadian prospectus and registration exemptions. KPLP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to reduce the outstanding balance under the Senior Credit Facility and for general corporate purposes.
In conjunction with the issuance of the senior unsecured notes on April 8, 2021, capacity under the Senior Credit Facility was reduced from $250 million to $200 million.
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $202.8 million as of March 31, 2021. In addition, $22.4 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.
KPT Q1 2021 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $1.2 million in Q1 2021. Included in net income was $1.0 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's net income, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $1.5 million.
Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.
Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.
First Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its first quarter conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Via telephone: 1-800-599-5188 or 647-365-5897
Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, May 14, 2021 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 9884406.
The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, May 14, 2021.
About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.6% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.
About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.
Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19" as a global pandemic. This has resulted in the local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; KPLP's expansion efforts in U.S. premium private label; and KPLP's future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.
The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP's future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Many factors could cause KPLP's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT's economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP's Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the Annual Information Form), except for the risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, which are discussed in greater detail in Risk Factors in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.'s influence over KPLP; KPLP's reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP's inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP's brands; KPLP's sales being less than anticipated; KPLP's failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP's obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP's entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP's dependence on key personnel; KPLP's inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP's loss of key suppliers; KPLP's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP's reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP's cash flow; KPLP's pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP's cost structure and KPLP's ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP's inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related; and risk related to COVID-19.
Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.
INFORMATION:
Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca
INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com
|Kruger Products L.P.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|57,552
|128,739
|Trade and other receivables
|67,016
|88,041
|Receivables from related parties
|31
|13
|Current portion of advances to partners
|2,162
|5,647
|Inventories
|283,680
|215,934
|Income tax recoverable
|-
|358
|Prepaid expenses
|12,819
|8,315
|423,260
|447,047
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,204,197
|1,194,191
|Right-of-use assets
|104,556
|107,633
|Other long-term assets
|198
|10
|Goodwill
|152,021
|152,021
|Intangible assets
|29,946
|26,205
|Deferred income taxes
|24,442
|24,217
|Total assets
|1,938,620
|1,951,324
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|243,445
|332,072
|Payables to related parties
|5,016
|9,097
|Income tax payable
|726
|554
|Distributions payable
|12,010
|11,919
|Current portion of provisions
|4,483
|4,913
|Current portion of long-term debt
|9,939
|9,495
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|24,953
|25,341
|300,572
|393,391
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|842,822
|743,978
|Lease liabilities
|102,519
|105,634
|Provisions
|10,524
|9,549
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|575
|Pensions
|64,988
|161,333
|Post-retirement benefits
|57,522
|63,038
|Liabilities to non-unitholders
|1,378,947
|1,477,498
|Current portion of Partnership units liability
|14,976
|31,244
|Long-term portion of Partnership units liability
|156,341
|154,180
|Total Partnership units liability
|171,317
|185,424
|Total liabilities
|1,550,264
|1,662,922
|Equity
|Partnership units
|445,010
|439,571
|Deficit
|(126,543
|)
|(224,503
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|69,889
|73,334
|Total equity
|388,356
|288,402
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,938,620
|1,951,324
|Kruger Products L.P.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month period ended March 31, 2021
|3-month period ended March 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Revenue
|310,379
|375,146
|Expenses
|Cost of sales
|263,331
|314,513
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|27,765
|29,634
|Loss on sale of non-financial assets
|1
|1
|Restructuring costs, net
|56
|738
|Operating income
|19,226
|30,260
|Interest expense
|12,922
|10,580
|Other (income) expense
|(316
|)
|11,421
|Income before income taxes
|6,620
|8,259
|Income taxes
|(139
|)
|(129
|)
|Net income for the period
|6,759
|8,388
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Items that will not be reclassified to net income:
|Remeasurements of pensions
|97,447
|66,377
|Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits
|5,769
|6,508
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income:
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(3,445
|)
|26,707
|Total other comprehensive income for the period
|99,771
|99,592
|Comprehensive income for the period
|106,530
|107,980
|Kruger Products L.P.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month period ended March 31, 2021
|3-month period ended March 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|Net income for the period
|6,759
|8,388
|Items not affecting cash
|Depreciation
|17,456
|16,445
|Amortization
|710
|374
|Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability
|3,428
|2,520
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(3,744
|)
|9,261
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|-
|(360
|)
|Interest expense
|12,922
|10,580
|Pension and post-retirement benefits
|4,002
|3,780
|Provisions
|652
|1,755
|Income taxes
|(139
|)
|(129
|)
|Loss on sale of non-financial assets
|1
|1
|Total items not affecting cash
|35,288
|44,227
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|(122,455
|)
|(21,505
|)
|Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans
|(3,809
|)
|(4,085
|)
|Provisions paid
|(185
|)
|(208
|)
|Income tax payments
|(91
|)
|-
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|(84,493
|)
|26,817
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(2,845
|)
|(4,046
|)
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project
|(50,479
|)
|(64,693
|)
|Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project
|(608
|)
|(2,150
|)
|Purchases of software
|(738
|)
|(1,045
|)
|Proceeds on sale of shares
|-
|992
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|2
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(54,668
|)
|(70,942
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|104,640
|105,573
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(1,642
|)
|(1,267
|)
|Payment of deferred financing fees
|(324
|)
|(5
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(6,637
|)
|(4,491
|)
|Interest paid on long-term debt
|(7,006
|)
|(1,920
|)
|Distributions and advances paid, net
|(20,535
|)
|(6,497
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|68,496
|91,393
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
|equivalents held in foreign currency
|(522
|)
|4,230
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|(71,187
|)
|51,498
|Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|128,739
|93,141
|Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|57,552
|144,639
|Kruger Products L.P.
|Segment and Geographic Results
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month period ended March 31, 2021
|3-month period ended March 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Segment Information
|Segment Revenue
|Consumer
|271,367
|313,289
|AFH
|39,012
|61,857
|Total segment revenue
|310,379
|375,146
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Consumer
|44,051
|54,349
|AFH
|(4,782
|)
|(1,021
|)
|Corporate and other costs
|(1,804
|)
|(2,377
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|37,465
|50,951
|Reconciliation to Net Income:
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,166
|16,819
|Interest expense
|12,922
|10,580
|Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability
|3,428
|2,520
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|-
|(360
|)
|Loss on sale of non-financial assets
|1
|1
|Restructuring costs, net
|56
|738
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(3,744
|)
|9,261
|Corporate development related costs
|16
|-
|Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives
|-
|3,133
|Income before income taxes
|6,620
|8,259
|Income taxes
|(139
|)
|(129
|)
|Net income
|6,759
|8,388
|Geographic Revenue
|Canada
|194,603
|230,095
|US
|115,776
|145,051
|Total revenue
|310,379
|375,146
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Distributions receivable
|1,761
|1,755
|Receivable from Partnership
|24
|21
|1,785
|1,776
|Non-current assets
|Investment in associate
|79,770
|69,537
|Total Assets
|81,555
|71,313
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Dividend payable
|1,761
|1,755
|Current portion of advances from Partnership
|326
|874
|Income tax payable
|315
|1,722
|2,402
|4,351
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|1,060
|634
|Total liabilities
|3,462
|4,985
|Equity
|Common shares
|20,708
|20,355
|Contributed surplus
|144,819
|144,819
|Deficit
|(99,950
|)
|(111,907
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|12,516
|13,061
|Total equity
|78,093
|66,328
|Total liabilities and equity
|81,555
|71,313
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
|(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|3-month period ended March 31, 2021
|3-month period ended March 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Equity loss
|(345
|)
|(125
|)
|Dilution gain
|80
|220
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(265
|)
|95
|Income taxes
|(1,473
|)
|(1,606
|)
|Net income for the period
|1,208
|1,701
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|net of tax expense (recovery)
|Items that will not be reclassified to net income:
|Remeasurements of pensions
|11,995
|8,692
|Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits
|516
|597
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income:
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(545
|)
|4,081
|Total other comprehensive income for the period
|11,966
|13,370
|Comprehensive income for the period
|13,174
|15,071
|Basic earnings per share
|0.12
|0.18
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|9,779,571
|9,655,383
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|3-month period ended March 31, 2021
|3-month period ended March 31, 2020
|$
|$
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|Net income for the period
|1,208
|1,701
|Items not affecting cash
|Equity loss
|345
|125
|Dilution gain
|(80
|)
|(220
|)
|Income taxes
|(1,473
|)
|(1,606
|)
|Total items not affecting cash
|(1,208
|)
|(1,701
|)
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|(3
|)
|93
|Tax payments
|(2,061
|)
|(874
|)
|Tax Distribution received
|1,738
|781
|Advances received
|326
|-
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|-
|-
|Cash flows from investing activites
|Partnership unit distributions received
|1,403
|1,393
|Net cash from investing activities
|1,403
|1,393
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Dividends paid
|(1,403
|)
|(1,393
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,403
|)
|(1,393
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|-
|-