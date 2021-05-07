 Skip to main content

Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2021

Globe Newswire  
May 07, 2021 7:00am   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in upcoming presentations at the following virtual investor conferences in May:

  • Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. E.T.
  • UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Andrew Faughnan
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079

