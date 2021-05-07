Proactive news headlines including Noxopharm, Calima Energy, Arafura Resources and Kinetiko Energy

Sydney, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) is trading higher after revealing that a CEP-2 study will begin shortly for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Veyonda® in first-line sarcoma treatment. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (FRA:R1Y) is "extremely pleased" with flow rates from three horizontal Sunburst Formation operations performed by subsidiary Blackspur Oil Corp at the core Brooks area in Canada which have exceeded type curve estimates by 28%. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is trading higher on strengthening its position in gas-hungry South Africa by securing 100% of the Amersfoot Project, a near-term commercial production asset. Click here

Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) (OTC:ARAFF) (FRA:REB) has taken a further step towards financing the Nolans Rare Earth Project in the Northern Territory after receiving a non-binding letter of support from the Australian Government's export credit agency, Export Finance Australia (EFA). Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) is incrementally piecing together, step by step, the Judith Gas Field Project in Victoria, according to director Phil McNamara. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) (OTC:BELGF) has received an updated target price of A$1.25 from Canaccord Genuity following an upgrade in global resources to 8.5 million tonnes at 9.9 g/t gold for 2.7 million ounces. Click here

WA Kaolin Ltd (ASX:WAK) is on target and within budget with the ongoing stage-1 work program at the wholly-owned Wickepin Kaolin Project in Western Australia. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd's (ASX:SOR) Autonomous Security Vehicle (ASV) has achieved an important milestone by passing Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) at the Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison. Click here

