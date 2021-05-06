 Skip to main content

Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

May 06, 2021
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET.  

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on follow the Company on social media: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma and Twitter @PhathomPharma.

CONTACTS
Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:
Todd Branning
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com


