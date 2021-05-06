 Skip to main content

Occidental Announces Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
HOUSTON, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) said today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share on common stock payable on July 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 10, 2021.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts
Media Investors
Eric Moses Jeff Alvarez
713-497-2017 713-215-7864
eric_moses@oxy.com  jeff_alvarez@oxy.com 


