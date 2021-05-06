NFI Announces Election of Directors

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NFI, OTC:NFYEF) The board of directors (the "Board") of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), a leader in zero-emission electric mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 19, 2021, were elected as Directors of NFI. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today are set out below.





Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Phyllis Cochran 40,834,109 99.64 147,132 0.36 Larry Edwards 40,274,666 98.28 706,575 1.72 Adam Gray 40,576,867 99.01 404,374 0.99 Krystyna Hoeg 40,678,405 99.26 302,836 0.74 John Marinucci 40,815,391 99.60 165,850 0.40 Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes 39,684,666 96.84 1,296,575 3.16 Colin Robertson 40,731,808 99.39 249,433 0.61 Paul Soubry 40,861,515 99.71 119,726 0.29 The Honourable Brian Tobin 40,029,493 97.68 951,748 2.32 Katherine Winter 40,261,853 98.24 719,388 1.76



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available at www.nfigroup.com and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

