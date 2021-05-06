Nuvei to Acquire Simplex, a Payment Solution Provider to the Cryptocurrency Industry

(All amounts in U.S. dollars)



MONTREAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX:NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SimplexCC Ltd. ("Simplex"), a fintech startup providing the fiat infrastructure to the cryptocurrency industry, for approximately $250 million to be paid in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulator approval, and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Founded in 2014, Simplex has grown into a leading fiat-cryptocurrency gateway connecting market participants including exchanges, brokers, wallet and liquidity providers. Simplex delivers the infrastructure for users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies (i.e. on-ramp/off-ramp capabilities) using credit and debit cards. Through its proprietary fraud and risk management tools, Simplex provides a zero-chargeback guarantee to its customers, resulting in higher conversion rates. In addition, the acquisition will provide Nuvei with an electronic money institution (EMI) license to offer IBAN accounts to end users and corporations, and offers future banking and card issuing capabilities. As a principal member of the Visa network, Simplex has permission to issue Visa cards, giving its consumers access to digital currencies daily. Simplex processed approximately $500 million of total volume* in 2020 and is expected to process more than $2.0 billion of total volume* in 2021.

"We expect Simplex to enhance and expand Nuvei's steadily growing portfolio of alternative payment methods, adding turnkey simplicity to the process of buying and selling cryptocurrency and converting it back to fiat within a user account – ultimately reducing complexity for merchants and consumers," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO. "Simplex's infrastructure is a natural fit for Nuvei's Native Commerce Platform, further strengthening the capabilities and overall value proposition of our single-integration approach to payments. We are excited to welcome Simplex to the Nuvei team."

"Today is a very special day for all of the Simplex team, as well as the entire cryptocurrency community," said Nimrod Lehavi, Simplex's Co-founder and CEO. "By joining Nuvei, Simplex will be able to fulfill its promise of bridging the gap between the blockchain space and the traditional finance world. We couldn't have thought of a better partner for us, and we are excited for what the future holds."

We are Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform connects merchants in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets, supports 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. As the market leader, Simplex pioneered the first riskless global fiat onramp using a credit and debit card, which promises a zero chargeback guarantee. Simplex Banking offers the Simplex fraudless payment processing, with global payment accessibility. Working alongside recognized leaders in the crypto ecosystem, Simplex provides robust fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020. Put simply, Simplex is making crypto accessible to all, turning the complex into the Simplex. Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following us on Twitter or visiting www.simplex.com.

*Total volume does not represent revenue earned by Simplex, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under contractual agreement with Simplex. Total volume is explained in further detail in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to Nuvei's ability to satisfy all closing conditions, to close the transaction within the anticipated timeline, as well as Nuvei's ability to integrate Simplex, accelerate its development timeline and increase its sales. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

