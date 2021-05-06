Inventus Appoints VP Exploration and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS)("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wesley Whymark P. Geo. has been promoted from Chief Geologist of the Company to Vice President of Exploration effective immediately.



Additionally, stock options to acquire a total of 3,450,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to officers, directors, and employees at the exercise price of $0.17 per share for a period of five years. The options vest as to one-third after each of 6, 12, and 18 months from the grant date.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears

Chairman and CEO

Inventus Mining Corp.

Tel: (647) 258-0395 x280

E-mail: info@inventusmining.com

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 130,500,000 common shares outstanding.

