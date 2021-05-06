HighPeak Energy, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) ("HighPeak Energy"), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, May 17, 2021.



HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2021 first quarter financial results and operational highlights. Conference call participants may call (833) 362-0226 (United States/Canada) or (914) 987-7683 (International) and enter confirmation code 3297183. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy's website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the "Investors" section of the website. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.



