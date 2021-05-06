 Skip to main content

Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2021 4:13pm   Comments
MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 12 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes for % for Abstentions % of abstentions
Pierre Beaudoin 2,955,547,338
 98.59%
 42,310,815
 1.41%
Joanne Bissonnette 2,964,372,425
 98.88%
 33,485,719
 1.12%
Charles Bombardier 2,961,126,989
 98.77%
 36,731,164
 1.23%
Diane Fontaine 2,964,113,432
 98.87%
 33,744,711
 1.13%
Diane Giard 2,940,900,573
 98.10%
 56,957,570
 1.90%
Anthony R. Graham 2,941,707,630
 98.13%
 56,150,513
 1.87%
August W. Henningsen 2,975,687,105
 99.26%
 22,171,038
 0.74%
Melinda Rogers-Hixon 2,988,318,594
 99.68%
 9,539,559
 0.32%
Éric Martel 2,971,380,638
 99.12%
 26,477,505
 0.88%
Douglas R. Oberhelman 2,929,308,153
 97.71%
 68,550,000
 2.29%
Eric Sprunk 2,988,388,222
 99.68%
 9,469,931
 0.32%
Antony N. Tyler 2,935,873,967
 97.93%
 61,984,176
 2.07%

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+514 855 5001 x13228
 Anna Cristofaro
Manager
Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 8678


