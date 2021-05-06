 Skip to main content

Glatfelter Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14 per Common Share

May 06, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The new dividend amount represents a 3.7% increase compared to the prior quarterly amount. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2021.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company's high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company's annual net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

