CAMBRIA SUCCESSFULLY FIGHTS BACK AGAINST COPYCAT PRODUCTS

Globe Newswire  
May 06, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Minneapolis, MN, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambria Company LLC, the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, announced that it filed and settled a patent infringement lawsuit in federal court against Raphael Stone Collection Inc. ("Raphael Stone"), a distributor of quartz surface products. 

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleged unauthorized use and sale of Cambria's patented Brittanicca™ design, which is prohibited by law.   

The parties have reached a confidential settlement, and the Court has entered a consent injunction prohibiting Raphael Stone from the manufacture, sale, offer for sale, or importation of any products that would infringe U.S. Design Patent No. D780,332 owned by Cambria including Calacatta Blois.

"We are pleased to have resolved this dispute regarding the copying of our Brittanicca™ design," said Rebecca Shult, Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Cambria. "Cambria will continue to defend its intellectual property rights and invest in innovative designs and technology."

As a leader in quartz surface products, Cambria holds dozens of issued patents and patent applications worldwide, as well as other extensive intellectual property rights covering its designs and technology.

#             #             #

 

About Cambria:  

Cambria Company LLC, headquartered in Le Sueur, MN, is the leading domestic producer of quartz surface products. It is a family-owned, American company that employs more than 2,000 people in the United States.  

  


Eloise Goldman
Cambria
952-944-1676
Eloise.Goldman@CambriaUSA.com
