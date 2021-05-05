 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

Globe Newswire  
May 05, 2021 6:56pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Greg Bay   Elected   47,665,505   76.49   14,651,183   23.51
                     
Harry English   Elected   61,738,723   99.07   577,965   0.93
                     
Ingram Gillmore   Elected   61,785,223   99.15   531,465   0.85
                     
Don T. Gray   Elected   61,825,138   99.21   491,550   0.79
                     
Scott Robinson   Elected   61,742,223   99.08   574,465   0.92
                     
Wilson Wang   Elected   61,461,453   98.63   855,235   1.37
                     
Bindu Wyma   Elected   61,734,702   99.07   581,986   0.93

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ingram Gillmore
President & CEO
403-538-8463
 David Hwang
Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8437
   
Email: info@gearenergy.com 
Website: www.gearenergy.com		  


                                                



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com