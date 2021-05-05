CCS Medical Names Barbara Escalante Hess as Chief Human Resources Officer

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCS Medical, Inc. ("CCS"), one of the nation's leading providers of home medical supplies and services, has named Barbara Escalante Hess as Chief Human Resources Officer. Hess joins CCS Medical from TiER1 Performance Solutions, a consultative solutions provider, where she was responsible for developing and activating enterprise strategies to improve business performance and organizational health.



"I'm honored to join CCS Medical and be part of a team that has so much purpose in being able to impact patients' lives. I look forward to positively driving change with our employees, enabling our business strategy, and continuing our commitment to patient service," said Hess, new CHRO.

Before TiER1, Hess was CHRO for Medical Specialties Distributors (MSD), an $850MM private equity-owned healthcare company, where she optimized company culture and growth, improving valuation. She helped shape MSD's long-term strategy by building human capital capabilities and aligning structure, processes, and systems to drive results. Prior to MSD, Hess held organizational development and HR business partner roles for large global organizations, including Fortune 15 Cardinal Health.

"Barbara's leadership skills and ability to drive growth will be assets to CCS Medical, where our people are our most important resource. Her experience in developing workforce strategies and increasing employee engagement will help us advance toward achieving our overall goals," says Tony Vahedian, CEO.

Hess started in the CHRO role in March 2021. This is a newly created position at the company.

About CCS Medical

Founded in 1994, CCS Medical is a leading provider of home healthcare supplies and patient engagement for those with chronic conditions. The company's mission is to provide "The Right Care, at the Right Time, in the Right Place … at home." CCS Medical offers a complete line of quality products. It is a single-source provider for insulin pump therapy, CGM systems, diabetes testing supplies, wound care supplies, urology supplies, incontinence supplies, ostomy supplies, prescription medications, orthotics, and breast pumps. Headquartered in North Texas, CCS Medical has sales associates and distribution centers located nationwide and holds pharmacy licenses or permits in all states. CCS Medical is a Medicare Competitive Bid company.

