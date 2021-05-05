 Skip to main content

Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 05, 2021 6:50pm   Comments
TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee Total
Votes
For		 Percentage of
Votes In
Favour		 Total
Votes
Withheld		 Percentage of
Votes
Withheld
Total
Votes
Peter J. Blake 64,342,046  99.16% 542,340  0.84% 64,884,386 
Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 64,533,966  99.46% 350,420  0.54% 64,884,386 
Jeffery S. Chisholm 60,870,406  93.81% 4,013,980  6.19% 64,884,386 
Cathryn E. Cranston 62,626,622  96.52% 2,257,764  3.48% 64,884,386 
James W. Gill 62,849,031  96.86% 2,035,355  3.14% 64,884,386 
Wayne S. Hill 63,505,909  97.88% 1,378,477  2.12% 64,884,386 
Sharon L. Hodgson 64,177,961  98.91% 706,425  1.09% 64,884,386 
Scott J. Medhurst 64,426,972  99.30% 457,414  0.70% 64,884,386 
Robert M. Ogilvie 62,933,816  96.99% 1,950,570  3.01% 64,884,386 
Katherine A. Rethy 62,861,390  96.88% 2,022,996  3.12% 64,884,386 
Richard G. Roy 60,151,181  92.71% 4,733,205  7.29% 64,884,386 

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

Michael S. McMillan
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790


