Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:



Nominee Total

Votes

For Percentage of

Votes In

Favour Total

Votes

Withheld Percentage of

Votes

Withheld

Total

Votes Peter J. Blake 64,342,046 99.16% 542,340 0.84% 64,884,386 Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 64,533,966 99.46% 350,420 0.54% 64,884,386 Jeffery S. Chisholm 60,870,406 93.81% 4,013,980 6.19% 64,884,386 Cathryn E. Cranston 62,626,622 96.52% 2,257,764 3.48% 64,884,386 James W. Gill 62,849,031 96.86% 2,035,355 3.14% 64,884,386 Wayne S. Hill 63,505,909 97.88% 1,378,477 2.12% 64,884,386 Sharon L. Hodgson 64,177,961 98.91% 706,425 1.09% 64,884,386 Scott J. Medhurst 64,426,972 99.30% 457,414 0.70% 64,884,386 Robert M. Ogilvie 62,933,816 96.99% 1,950,570 3.01% 64,884,386 Katherine A. Rethy 62,861,390 96.88% 2,022,996 3.12% 64,884,386 Richard G. Roy 60,151,181 92.71% 4,733,205 7.29% 64,884,386

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com .

For more information contact:

Michael S. McMillan

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Toromont Industries Ltd.

T: (416) 514-4790



