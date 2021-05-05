Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations on AT-1501 at the Virtual 2021 American Transplant Congress

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eledon") (NASDAQ:ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), announced upcoming presentations covering AT-1501, its lead product candidate, at the American Transplant Congress (ATC), which is being held virtually from June 4-9, 2021. Accepted oral presentations include Phase 1 data on the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of AT -1501, and pre-clinical data showing the effectiveness of AT-1501 in preventing islet allograft rejection in nonhuman primate models. In addition, two posters will report on pre-clinical pharmacokinetics, toxicity, and characterization of AT-1501 binding and Fc effector function.



ORAL PRESENTATIONS

Title: A Phase 1 Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of AT-1501

Date and Time: Monday, June 7, 6:00 PM – 6:05 PM EST

Monday, June 7, 6:00 PM – 6:05 PM EST Presenter: Steven Perrin, Ph.D., Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Steven Perrin, Ph.D., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Session Title: Kidney Immunosuppression

Kidney Immunosuppression Abstract: 273

Title: AT-1501, a Novel and Clinically Applicable CD40L Specific Monoclonal Antibody, Promotes Islet Allograft Survival in Nonhuman Primates

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 8, 6:05 PM – 6:10 PM EST

Tuesday, June 8, 6:05 PM – 6:10 PM EST Presenter: Norma Sue Kenyon, Ph.D., Professor of Surgery, Microbiology & Immunology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Miami, Miami, FL

Norma Sue Kenyon, Ph.D., Professor of Surgery, Microbiology & Immunology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Miami, Miami, FL Session Title: Xenotransplantation and Preclinical Studies

Xenotransplantation and Preclinical Studies Abstract: 343

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Pharmacokinetic and Toxicity Studies of an Anti-CD40L Antibody, AT-1501 in Rhesus Macaques

Presenter: Steve Perrin, Ph.D., Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Steve Perrin, Ph.D., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Session Title: Acute Rejection

Acute Rejection Abstract: 506



Title: The Development and Characterization of AT-1501, an Anti-CD40L Antibody Lacking Fc Effector Function

Presenter: Steven Perrin, Ph.D., Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Steven Perrin, Ph.D., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Session Title: Antigen Presentation/Allorecognition/Dendritic Cell

Antigen Presentation/Allorecognition/Dendritic Cell Abstract: 512



About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company's lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eledon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about development of product candidates, expected timing for initiation of future clinical trials, expected timing for receipt of data from clinical trials, the company's capital resources and ability to finance planned clinical trials, as well as other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "predicts," "projects," "targets," "looks forward," "could," "may," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sides, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company's capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

