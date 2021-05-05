Stop Asian Hate! The Role of Communicators (Free Virtual Event)
New York City, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NGO Wire) Please join us for this event, which will focus on the heartbreaking rise of anti-Asian hate and violence in the U.S., including the recent shootings in Atlanta where eight people were killed—six of them Asian women. Our discussion will focus on the role of communicators in helping to #StopAAPIHate.
Click here to register for this FREE EVENT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 6:00-7:30 p.m. ET (5:00 CT/4:00 MT/3:00 PT)
Event Organizers
Angela Chitkara, World in 2020, Researcher and Consultant
Shelley Spector, Founder, Museum of Public Relations; President, Spector & Associates
Patrice Tanaka, Founder, Joyful Planet LLC; Co-Founder, Padilla, CRT/tanaka and PT&Co.
Keynote
Srikant Ramaswami, MS., JD, Head, U.S. Pharma Communication, GSK
Moderators
Bill Imada, Chairman and Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group
Joanne Tabellija-Murphy, National Director, Public Affairs-Corporate Affairs, Walmart.
Panelists
Helen Ames, Partner, FINN Partners
Suzy An, Vice President, Porter Novelli, Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Leader
Jennifer Choi, Director, Equity Initiatives at Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Debbie Ebalobo, Director, Global External and Financial Communications, The Coca-Cola Company
May Lee, Host and Executive Producer of "The May Lee Show"
Carolyn Lok, National President, Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA)
Elliot Lum, Executive Vice President, Growth and Community, Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and author of Entrepreneurial Confessions
Ted Nguyen, Department Manager, Public Communications & Media Relations at Orange County Transportation Authority
Bey-Ling Sha, Dean, College of Communications at California State University, Fullerton
Rema Vasan, President, Marina Maher Communications (MMC)
Natasha Vuppuluri, SVP, Director of Marketing at MSL, VP/President-Elect, PRSA Chicago
Crystal Witter, Account Supervisor, Golin
Stephanie Chang, MAIP 2021 Fellow, Advertising Student at University of Florida
Wrap-up Moderator
Kipp Jarecke-Cheng, Chief Communications Officer, Publicis Health
Sponsors
This year's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event is sponsored in part by the Bonnie Yablon Foundation, Hunter:; Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia; Page; Talkwalker; Finn Partners; APCO Worldwide; The Stevens Group; Pat Ford; James Lukaszewski; CommPRO; Joyful Planet; World In 2020; and Muck Rack.
