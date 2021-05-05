CURO Announces New Reseller Agreement with SullivanCotter

CHICAGO and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today announced a multi-year license and reseller agreement with SullivanCotter. SullivanCotter is the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and technology and data products for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector.



In recent years, the pressure on employers to effectively assess and report on pay equity within their organization has grown substantially. Noting an increase in the demand for pay equity audits and analysis, SullivanCotter sought a technology partner to help support this need. After looking competitively at the market and reviewing solutions against key selection criteria, CURO Pay Equity was carefully chosen for its rich functionality. The pay equity analysis software helps identify trends and provides the insight organizations need to understand areas of risk better, make corresponding adjustments and ensure equitable compensation and pay practices.

CURO co-founder and CEO Gerry O'Neill commented, "We're delighted to be working with SullivanCotter and found the rigor of their selection process to be a huge endorsement of CURO Pay Equity. We're looking forward to working with and supporting SullivanCotter and their clients over the coming years."

Terry Pflager, Chief Operating Officer for SullivanCotter, shared, "Ensuring an equitable and inclusive workplace is of utmost importance to us and our clients. Through our partnership with CURO Pay Equity, we now have enhanced capabilities to better assist our clients in prioritizing equitable programs and practices as part of their broader diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. By leveraging CURO Pay Equity, SullivanCotter can deliver more robust and valuable advisory services to both the health care industry and not-for-profit sector."

To learn more about CURO Pay Equity, visit https://curocomp.com/products/curo-pay-equity-analysis-software.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise, data and technology to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating in the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.





Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for CURO kate@devonpr.com Becky Lorentz beckylorentz@sullivancotter.com 1-314-414-3719