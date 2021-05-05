 Skip to main content

Imperial Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
May 05, 2021 11:00am   Comments
MONTREAL, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSXV:IPG, OTCQB:IMPNF) announces that Donald S. Bubar, Imperial's Chairman of the Board of Directors since the corporation's founding in 2018, has submitted his resignation as a member of the board, effective immediately. Mr. Bubar has agreed to continue to serve Imperial as a technical and strategic advisor. Peter J. Cashin, Imperial's Founder, President and CEO was nominated by the Board of Directors to assume the role of Chairman on an interim basis until a new Board member has been identified and nominated who can also serve as an independent Chairman.

In submitting his resignation, Mr. Bubar noted that his duties and responsibilities as President and CEO of Avalon Advanced Material Inc. have greatly increased over the past year and advised that he no longer had enough time to fulfill his responsibilities as Imperial's Board Chair and, accordingly, decided to step down.

"The Board of Directors and myself wish to express our gratitude for Don's time and expertise in aiding with the building of Imperial Mining to become one of North America's leading explorers and developers of critical mineral resources, particularly scandium," said Peter Cashin, Imperial's President & Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased that Don will continue to support Imperial's growth as an advisor to the Corporation. We want to thank him for his important contribution to the Corporation and its shareholders and wish him success with all of his future endeavors."

The Board has formed a selection committee with the task of identifying and inviting potential candidates to assume the role and to individually vet those best suited to assume his position. Numerous high-quality candidates have been identified and are currently being evaluated. The introduction of the new Chairman will be made publicly upon completion of the vetting process.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com		 CHF Capital Markets
Iryna Zheliasko, Manager-Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x229
Email: iryna@chfir.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com           Twitter: @imperial_mining         Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


