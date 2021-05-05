GF Hotels & Resorts Appoints Jay Burnett to Chief Investment Officer

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the appointment of Jay Burnett to Chief Investment Officer, continuing to strengthen its skilled leadership team amid one of the most challenging years for the hospitality industry.



Jay brings with him years of experience as he was Senior Vice President, Investments and Development, at Auro Hotels, in Greenville, SC, where he was involved with hotel and land acquisitions, feasibility, due diligence, asset management and divestitures. Before joining Auro, a successor to JHM Hotels, Jay was our Vice President of Corporate Strategies here at GF Hotels & Resorts. Prior to that, he was with AMC Delancey Group in a Hotel Asset Management Role.

Jay began his noteworthy career behind the front desk at the Hampton Inn in Charlottesville, VA. After that, Jay held multiple corporate positions within a six-year time period with Marriott International including information technology, revenue management, competitive analysis, and sales & marketing analysis. Jay's experience and expertise makes him an undeniable asset to the GF Hotels & Resorts family.

Jay attended the University of Virginia where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce before earning his Master of Management in Hospitality from the Cornell Hotel School. He resides in Greenville with his wife and two daughters where during his free time he serves at his church and plays golf whenever possible.

Since its founding, GF Hotels & Resorts has operated nearly 600 hotels in 47 states, arming them each with an unparalleled level of experience and talent that has translated into superior hotel operations, smart partner relationships, industry success and award-winning guest satisfaction. The company is committed to continuing its legacy as a premier leader in the hospitality industry, recognized for providing exceptional experiences for both guests and employees.

