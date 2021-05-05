Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2021 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor page of Relay's website under Events and Presentations. Within 24 hours following the fireside chat, an archived replay of the webcast will be available until August 13, 2021.



About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate disciplines. The company's Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. The initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

