Mkango Investor Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 05, 2021 2:00am   Comments
LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that, following the release of the flotation piloting results and commencement of hydrometallurgical piloting, the Company will host an investor conference call tomorrow Thursday 6th May, to discuss the release and answer questions.

Time: 2pm UK time / 9am Eastern Time, Thursday 6th May

Canada Toll Free: 1 866 378 3566
UK Toll Free: 0808 109 0700
USA Toll Free: 1 866 966 5335
Password: Mkango Flotation Results

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited    
William Dawes   Alexander Lemon
Chief Executive Officer   President
will@mkango.ca    alex@mkango.ca 
Canada: +1 403 444 5979    

www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources

Blytheweigh
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe
UK: +44 207 138 3204

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood
UK: +44 20 7186 9004

Bacchus Capital Advisers
Strategic and Financial Adviser
Richard Allan
UK: +44 20 3848 1642

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. 


