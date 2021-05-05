Volkswagen, AG. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 29, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Volkswagen, AG (OTC:VWAGY) investors that acquired shares between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021. Investors have until June 29, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Volkswagen made misleading and false statements to the market. Volkswagen and Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. had never planned to use "Voltswagen" in any form, including as the name of vehicle. Volkswagen misled the general public and the media in regard to the "Voltswagen" name that it claims was either a "promotion" or a "joke." Based on these facts, Volkswagen's public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Volkswagen, investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 29, 2021.

