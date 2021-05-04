Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCXI) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ("ChemoCentryx") (NASDAQ:CCXI).



ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer.

On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") released a "Briefing Document" concerning ChemoCentryx's drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody vasculitis. In the Briefing Document, the FDA stated, "[a]lthough primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of the[] data and the clinical meaningfulness of the[] results."

Following this news, ChemoCentryx's stock price is down approximately 45% during intraday trading on May 4, 2021.

