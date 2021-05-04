NFI's Jennifer McNeill Distinguished as a Canada Climate Champion in lead up to 2021 United Nations COP26

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NFI, OTC:NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that Jennifer McNeill, Vice President of Public Sector Sales and Marketing for New Flyer and MCI, has been named one of 26 Climate Champions across Canada.



McNeill was recognized alongside 25 others during a virtual ceremony marking six months to COP26 (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties) and highlighting global efforts to tackle climate change. The ceremony featured remarks from the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Susan le Jeune d'Allegeershecque, British High Commissioner to Canada, as well as fellow Climate Champion David Suzuki.

Spearheaded in partnership by the British High Commission and the Canada Climate Law Initiative, the Climate Champions initiative identifies exceptional Canadians who are Climate Champions actively working towards getting Canada to net-zero carbon emissions.

"Jennifer has been instrumental in the evolution and advancement of NFI's EV leadership in North America, but, more importantly, in urging a paradigm shift towards more livable cities and low-carbon mobility," said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. "NFI proudly congratulates Jennifer on this honour. She has illustrated ingenuity in leading our industry toward a zero-emission future, and has been a driving force behind our technology roadmap and strategic growth – ultimately driving a more sustainable future."

McNeill has led and advocated for zero-emission bus adoption in North America for nearly a decade. She spearheaded New Flyer's support of smart city development through a four pillar approach to mobility solutions that includes vehicles, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. In 2020, she was named an Honoree of Canada's Clean50 list, recognizing Canada's leaders advancing sustainability and clean capitalism, and was also named to the Clean16, for outstanding contribution to the clean energy economy in the Manufacturing and Transportation sector.

"It is an honour to be named a Climate Champion, and to have sustainability, climate action, and environmental preservation in the spotlight leading up to COP26," said McNeill. "2021 is a defining year in our journey towards net-zero carbon emissions; it my privilege to continue contributing to the development of resilient, smart, and sustainable mobility solutions for all Canadians."

McNeill also oversaw the development and opening of NFI's Vehicle Innovation Center, as well as the launch of NFI's Infrastructure Solutions™, a full-suite infrastructure service introduced in 2019, that recently surpassed over 200 EV chargers installed. She holds both a Mechanical Engineering degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Manitoba and is an accredited Professional Engineer, and currently serves on the boards of the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA), Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), American Public Transportation Association (APTA), and the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Transit Research Analysis Committee in Washington, DC.

NFI is leading the global electrification of mass mobility, operating in more than 80 cities in four countries that have completed over 40 million electric service miles. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and motor coach technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. NFI is testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lindy Norris

P: 204.792.8424

Lindy_Norris@newflyer.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dac80485-1c0f-4d4a-be71-a8080b26eb65



