 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including SIGMA Lithium Resources, Marvel Discovery, Green Battery Minerals and Byrna Technologies

Globe Newswire  
May 04, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:

New York, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • SIGMA Lithium Resources Corporation (CVE:SGMA) (OTCQB:SGMLF) caps a "transformative" 2020 with sights on a major US stock exchange listing click here 
  • Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTC:IMTFF) acquires new ground in palladium-rich region of Ontario click here 
  • Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) increases its monthly dividend by 50% to $0.03 per common share, or $0.36 annually click here 
  • Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) posts 2020 profit in full-year financial statement click here 
  • Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) initiates site recruitment for Acclaim-2 clinical trial for its lung cancer drug REQORSA click here 
  • Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) appoints Sarah Nathanson as its chief operating officer and corporate secretary click here 
  • Byrna Technologies Inc (OTCQB:BYRN) (CSE:BYRN) says its common shares approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, expects to begin trading on Wednesday, May 5 click here 
  • Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) starts new 3,500 metre drilling program at Selena gold-silver project in Nevada click here 
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) increases patient case goal to 1,500 procedures by end of 2021 click here 
  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) receives US FDA certificate of free sale for its new five-day Tollovid dosing regimen click here 
  • KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) estimates 400% year-over-year revenue increase in preliminary 1Q results click here 
  • Sassy Resources Corporation (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) boosts its Newfoundland property holdings in an option deal with prospector Shawn Ryan click here 
  • Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) appoints corporate finance veteran Tamara Seymour as its board director click here 
  • Talon Metals Corp (TSE:TLO) (OTC:TLOFF) (FRA:TAO) keeps hitting high-grade nickel-copper mineralization at the CGO East area at Tamarack click here 
  • Klondike Gold Corp (CVE:KG) (OTC:KDKGF) (FRA:LBDP) kicks off 2021 exploration program in the Yukon with drilling at the historic Virgin and Lindow areas click here 
  • Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTC:GBMIF) (FRA:BR2) hires consultant Norda Stelo for environmental gap analysis report on its Quebec graphite project click here 
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (TSE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) to reactivate clinical trial to evaluate veterinary drug PPP-003v to treat indolent corneal ulcers in companion animals click here 
  • Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) plans beta test of XEO fan engagement platform for Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders title fight click here 
  • Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) says UK's largest fuel distributor Certas Energy to deploy its retail insights and loyalty platform click here 
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) expands into the US with its 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis partnership click here 
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) partners with Infinite Leap as a reseller of its digital front door on mobile click here 
  • Empower Clinics' Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) KAI Medical Laboratory expansion work hits halfway point click here 
  • Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) further advances flagship British Columbia project after trilateral agreement with First Nations click here 
  • Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) inks supply agreement for Amanita Muscaria dried mushroom caps click here 
  • Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) reports new epithermal target called Kuripan in its Lost Cities-Cutucu Project in Ecuador click here 
  • Tocvan Ventures Corp (CSE:TOC) (FRA:TV3) unveils preliminary metallurgical results as it moves towards bulk sample at Pilar project, Mexico click here 
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (FRA:G3U) notes nomination of experienced executives Ms Curran and Ms Williams to board of directors click here 

 

About Proactive ﻿


With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.


Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.


Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.


• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.


• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.


• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy


• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.


• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com