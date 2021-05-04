SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it is investigating Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



Danimer produces a biodegradable plastic alternative sold under the brand name Nodax. On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean? Not Quite, Scientists Say." The WSJ article provided that although "Nodax breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics . . . many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading, according to several experts on biodegradable plastics." According to the article, Jason Locklin, the expert who co-authored the study touted by Danimer as validating its material, stated that Danimer's marketing is "sensationalized" and that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing." On this news, Danimer's stock price fell $6.43 per share, or approximately 13%, to close at $43.55 on March 22, 2021. Shares continued to plummet over the next several trading days.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) is investigating whether Danimer and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Danimer and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or visit our website for information on the case.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

