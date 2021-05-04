LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Television actor, Nickelodeon star and Executive Producer Kel Mitchell; actor and "Blackish" star, Marcus Scribner; television star, Grammy nominated artist and Educator Yolanda "Yo Yo" Whitaker; actor ("Superfly") and "Grownish" cast member, Trevor Jackson and model, actress and "Instagram" star Crystal Westbrooks will join the Black College Expo™ and the Los Angeles Urban League to present "2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage," a positive and uplifting cultural celebration for high school graduates. The virtual live graduation will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 4 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). Hundreds of thousands of high school students from around the country will have a commencement ceremony akin to the inaugural celebration which took place in 2020.



Visit https://laul.org/2021blackhsgrad/ to register for this event.

The highly anticipated once in a lifetime, grassroots-oriented black high school graduation will celebrate the 2021 graduates giving them the opportunity to enjoy the traditional celebration of their achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "2021 Black High School Graduation: Rites of Passage" will feature a live online virtual experience for all the high school graduates who register to participate. The 90-minute ceremony recognizes the variety of Black experience and richness of Black talent (e.g., including urban/rural youth; alternative youth, disabled youth, LGBTQ youth). The nationwide event will also celebrate students for their accomplishments, aspirations and academic excellence.

Highlights of the virtual "2021 Black High School Graduation" will include celebrity performances, spoken word presentations, scholarship presentations, student recognitions, keynote speeches and a LIVE Gen Z DJ celebration party with famous deejays from around the country.

About the Black College Expo

Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools throughout California. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students by providing them with social emotional and mentoring support to access to college, careers and beyond. BCE has helped over 500,000 students get into college, and helped students connect with over 1 billion dollars in scholarships and grants for students to attend college. Follow and visit BCE at www.ncrfoundation.org.

About Los Angeles Urban League

Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities. The Los Angeles Urban League, founded in 1921, is a flagship affiliate of the National Urban League, founded in New York City in 1910. It is one of almost 90 affiliates in the United States. The Los Angeles Urban League helps thousands of Angelenos annually through its programs focusing on education, entrepreneurship, job training and placement.

Visit and follow Los Angeles Urban League at www.laul.org . (323) 299-9660 ext. 3748

RON CARTER

(323) 864-7092

tca@sbcglobal.net

A PDF accompanying this release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5bda22d-60af-45b4-a8b9-de9c3f0265c4



