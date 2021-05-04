Moore Kuehn Encourages TPCO, MRAC, STAY, and GMII Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Alden Global Capital's acquisition of Tribune Publishing. Upon completion of the merger, Tribune Publishing shareholders will receive $17.25 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Tribune Publishing's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)



Marquee Raine has agreed to merge with Enjoy Technology. Under the proposed transaction, Marquee Raine shareholders will own only 23% of the combined company.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)



A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Extended Stay America's acquisition by a joint venture comprised of Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX L.P. and Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII Global, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Extended Stay America shareholders will receive $19.50 per share.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)



Gores Metropoulos II has agreed to merge with Sonder Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, Gores Metropoulos II shareholders will own only 15% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

