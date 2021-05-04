Maureen Dunne Named College of DuPage Board of Trustees Chair

Glen Ellyn, Ill., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dunne was elected to the Board for a six-year term in April 2019.

A COD graduate, Dunne obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Chicago, a master's from the London School of Economics and a doctorate in cognitive sciences from Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Dunne has co-founded, led and advised venture-backed technology companies and is the co-founder and Managing Partner of the first social impact investment association focused on neurodiversity. Dunne also currently serves on the Governing Board Council of Advocate Health -- Good Samaritan Hospital and as a board director for Access to Care and Aspiritech, as well as serving on the executive board of the Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation. A community leader, she is a member of Rotary and a co-founder of a nonprofit initiative that sponsors coding bootcamps. Dunne currently serves as Secretary to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA). She also is a member of the Association of Community College Trustees Public Policy and Advocacy Committee.

"It has been a privilege to serve the College of DuPage community and I look forward to helping craft the future of this outstanding institution," Dunne said. "I appreciate the support of my fellow trustees and look forward to serving the district in support of the success of our students."

In addition, Trustee Christine Fenne of Wheaton was elected to serve a one-year term as Board Vice Chairman and Trustee Heidi Holan of Glen Ellyn was elected to serve as Board Secretary.

The COD Board also welcomed Trustees Florence Appel of Lombard and Nick Howard of Glen Ellyn, who were formally sworn in at the April 29 Organizational Meeting. Appel is a retired educator and Howard the owner of a financial technology/software development company. The two will serve six-year terms alongside incumbent Heidi Holan of Glen Ellyn, who was appointed to the Board in 2019 and was elected to retain her seat. Appel and Howard replace outgoing trustees Frank Napolitano and Charles Bernstein, who were recognized at the meeting for their service.

