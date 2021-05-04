MicaSense, an AgEagle Company, to Participate in AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 Virtual Conference

WICHITA, Kan., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced that MicaSense, an AgEagle company, is participating in AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 virtual conference this week.

MicaSense's Channel Sales Manager, Emily Ciesielski, will host a virtual educational session, titled "Image Classification, Irrigation Monitoring & More Using Multispectral & Thermal Imaging," on May 6, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Registered conference attendees can access and view the live presentation online by going to the conference's "Education" menu, selecting "ENT & GOV't Solutions," and choosing the MicaSense presentation. MicaSense will also have a virtual booth located in the online exhibit hall.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Emily Ciesielski, Channel Sales Manager, MicaSense

Emily Ciesielski, Channel Sales Manager, MicaSense WHAT: Virtual Session Number 6011: Image Classification, Irrigation Monitoring & More Using Multispectral & Thermal Imaging

Virtual Session Number 6011: Image Classification, Irrigation Monitoring & More Using Multispectral & Thermal Imaging WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021; 1:00 PM ET – 1:45 PM ET



AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2021 is the global stage for all things unmanned – from modeling and simulation, sensors, energy storage and UAS mitigation solutions to what is coming over the horizon in AI/ML, 5G, edge computing and more. As the largest, most significant event for the unmanned systems industry, attendees explore the latest technology innovations, develop new perspectives and have the opportunity to network with the most influential leaders in unmanned systems and autonomy.

About MicaSense

MicaSense, an AgEagle company, is at the forefront of multispectral sensor development for vegetative mapping and analysis, providing high-quality drone-based cameras to a global market. Its sensor suite features the industry-standard RedEdge-MX, Altum, which integrates high-resolution RGB, multispectral and thermal imagery, and the Dual Camera System, a 10-band solution for advanced applications. Designed to be highly adaptable for integration with a variety of platforms, MicaSense sensors are used by researchers, drone service providers, and growers in a multitude of industry applications such as plant stress detection, growth stage monitoring, disease and nutrient deficiencies identification, among others. Visit www.micasense.com for more information.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation's leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle's mission is to empower The Drone Age™ by providing American-made, tailored and scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry's premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to the agriculture, commercial and industrial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information about our Company and wholly-owned subsidiaries, please visit www.ageagle.com, www.measure.com and www.micasense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations: Media: Gateway Investor Relations Clarity PR Matt Glover or Cody Cree Monica Feig Phone: 949-574-3860 Phone: 818-917-0770 Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com Email: ageagle@clarity.pr



